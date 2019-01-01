Hertha hoping to keep Grujic as they wait on Liverpool's assessment of loan star

The Bundeliga outfit's sporting director, Michael Preetz, is eager to agree an extension to the Serbian's productive season-long stint in 2018-19

Marko Grujic is being tipped to star for in the future, but are hoping that an extension to his loan spell in can be negotiated for 2019-20.

The 22-year-old winger has figured for his parent club in the past, taking in eight Premier League appearances and 14 outings in total.

He does, however, face fierce competition for attacking berths at Anfield and has been allowed to seek regular game time away from Merseyside as a result.

Grujic helped to win promotion last season, before heading to the at the start of the current campaign.

The international has impressed through 17 games, recording three goals and an assist, and those in Berlin are hoping to retain his services beyond the end of a current agreement.

Hertha’s sporting director, Michael Preetz, has told Goal and Spox of the productive deals done with English counterparts in recent times, with Grujic having joined former midfielder Javairo Dilrosun at the Olympiastadion: “We were able to convince them that Hertha is the right next step in their careers.

“Javairo came from Manchester City's Under-23s and showed during the first months his great skills and individual quality - until he got injured in November during his debut for the against Germany.

“We hope he will be back for the last matches of the season.

“And Marko is an example of a player with quality that we can usually not afford.

“But we can get him for one or two season on loan. And in the future he will be a real asset for Liverpool. The question is when Jurgen Klopp sees him at that level.

“He is already helping us, so we would like to keep him. But that decision will only be made after the season.”

Grujic has already opened the door for a return to Hertha, with it possible that a permanent switch could be made if Liverpool are prepared to listen to suitable offers.

Article continues below

He told Bild: “Hertha is my favourite. I would love to stay here longer. And if Liverpool ever wanted to sell me and I could decide, it would be great if Hertha made an offer.

“Most of all my self-confidence has increased due to the match practice. My defensive behaviour has also improved a lot because of the games.

“Of course it would be great to be there [Liverpool]. But for the development of my career at this time it is much more important to always be in the starting XI than to be mentioned by name.”