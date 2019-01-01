Henry Onyekuru sends message to PSG, Everton amid transfer link

The Parisians are on the heels of the Nigeria international while the Toffees are looking to recall the forward in the summer

Henry Onyekuru is ‘feeling at home’ at Turkish Super Lig side amid links with , and Everton's plans to secure him a work permit to play in the Premier League next season.

The winger has been impressive for the Yellow-Reds since joining the side on loan in the summer from the Toffees.

On Monday, the 21-year-old scored a brace in their comprehensive victory over Antalyaspor to take his goal tally to 11 in 23 league appearances.

Onyekuru signed for from KAS Eupen two years ago but, due to the complicated work permit issue, was immediately sent out on loan, spending a year at before joining Galatasaray on loan at the start of this campaign.

Following his impressive showing for Fatih Terim’s men, the Premier League side are looking to recall him next summer while the reigning French champions have also been linked with a move for him.

However, reacting to his feat against Antalyaspor, the youngster hinted that he might just have decided to continue his stay at the Turk Telekom Stadı.

“To God be the glory, another performance from the team, feeling at home here,” Onyekuru tweeted.

“And [I am] so happy to contribute with a brace tonight, on to the next one.”

To God be the Glory! Another 🔥 performance from the team. Feeling at home here and so happy to contribute with a brace tonight ⚽⚽! On to the next one ❤💛 pic.twitter.com/xg4suIrSDi — Henry Onyekuru (@henryconyekuru) March 11, 2019

Onyekuru will hope to continue the impressive performance when Galatasaray visit Bursaspor on Sunday.