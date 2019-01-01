Henriette Akaba, Ngo Mbelleck invited for Cameroon's Women's World Cup camping

The gaffer has listed the Besiktas stars alongside 31 others for the first phase of their camping for France 2019

Henriette Akaba, Ngo Mbelleck and 30 others have been invited for the first phase of Cameroon's camping ahead of 2019 Women's World Cup to commence in June.

The Indomitable Lionesses will start their preparation for France 2019 this month with 30 home-based players taking part in the first camping phase in Yaounde.

The camping is the first under the tutelage of recently appointed head coach of the team Alain Djeumfa since replacing former gaffer Joseph Ndoko in January.

Apart from Akaba and Mbelleck, others called to camp are Annette Ngo Ndom, Nkada Marie Agnes, Diane Ndeme, Charlene Menene and Ninon Abena.

The first camping phase will end on February 28, with only 23 players to be retained from two training phase of the camping preparation.

Cameroon are drawn against Canada, New Zealand and Netherlands in Group E and they will begin their campaign against Kenneth Heiner-Møller's side on June 10.



INVITED SQUAD



Ngo Ndom Annette Flore (Amazone Fap), Ongmahan Marthe Awa (Girls Football Club), Bayehla Ndeme Diane Caiman (Girls Football Club of Douala), Bawou Ange Gabrielle (Girls Social Football of Mbam), Mimboe Olinga Carole (Louves Minproff), Edjangue Siliki Augustine (Sporting Huelva-Spain), Liapoe Gladys Liapoe ( Amazone Fap), Sonkeng Ysis [Sundvall - Sweden), Tsadia Doloresse (Green City), Bengone Catherine (Green City), Nke Nke Julie Nina (Amazone Fap), Koesso Magoumkoua Jeanne (Awa Girls of Yaounde), Meyong Menene Charlene (Louves Minproff), Abena Ninon Therese Catherine (Louves Minproff), Omboudou Brigitte (Delta Queen-Nigeria), Endalle Emilienne (Awa Girls), Maffo Fonkeu Alice (Awa Girls), Angan Bilong Michelle (Social Football Club), Ngo Mbelleck Genevieve (Sporting Huelva-Spain), Owona Mballa Genevieve ( Awa Football Club), oulania Dahda Claudia (AS Diamare), Kome Aretouyap Fadimatou (Lekie), Henriette Akaba (Besiktas, Instanbul-Turkey), Takounda Engolo Alexandra (Eclair of Sa’a), Mpeh Bessonf (Louves Mimproff), Nkada Marie Agnes (Anger-France), Touta Ornella Ivanick (Louves Minproff), Kameni Flora (Louves Minproff), Mefire Peka Viviane (Eding Girls), Ngatchou Rostane Linda (Amazone Fap), Iven Mihamle Adrienne Natacha (Amazone Fap), Yamen Vanessa (Louves Minproff).