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Manchester United Treble winner Henning Berg returns to face familiar European rivals Juventus as Omonia coach on Thursday, relishing the challenge of testing his Cypriot side in Turin. However, Bianconeri boss Luciano Spalletti warned his players they cannot afford to take Omonia lightly while confirming starts for Jeff Ekhator and Andrea Cambiaso.

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Spalletti demands focus as Berg relishes Turin reunion

Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti urged his players to shed their tension without dropping their concentration ahead of Thursday's UEFA Europa League clash against an Omonia side coached by former Manchester United defender Henning Berg. Berg—who faced Juventus three times in the Champions League during his playing days at Old Trafford, including the 1998/99 semi-final first leg where a knee ligament injury ruled him out of United's Treble final—welcomed the challenge of testing his Cypriot side in Turin.

"We are happy to be here today and to face Juventus, a team with quality. It is an experience for us, we will try to play the best game [we can]," Berg said. Spalletti, however, insisted Juventus cannot underestimate a counter-attacking Omonia outfit: "Omonia have six points in the table and are third in their domestic league. They're a side with players who are willing to run, they're strong on the counter-attack... We can't afford to take even a single training session lightly, let alone a Europa League match."

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Spalletti confirms starts for Ekhator and Cambiaso

While Juventus boast an unbeaten 15-match home record in the Europa League and 10 points from four league-phase fixtures, Spalletti admitted he still sees occasional tightness in his squad's play. To provide an extra physical dimension in attack alongside in-form Nick Woltemade—who has contributed three goals and two assists in four European appearances—the Bianconeri boss confirmed striker Jeff Ekhator and defender Andrea Cambiaso will start.

"We need to be even more relaxed when we play. On some occasions, I still see them looking a bit tense," Spalletti explained. "[Jeff] Ekhator will play tomorrow... Physical presence isn't just about scoring goals but also about providing an option when the game gets scrappy or tight. [Andrea] Cambiaso will play tomorrow. He's a serious professional... I have complete faith in him."

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Neto hails dressing-room drive as Yildiz recovery continues

Spalletti also stressed Juventus will take zero risks with injured forward Kenan Yildiz, noting: "[Kenan] Yildiz's recovery? It's going very well. We need to give him space, wait for the right moment without taking any risks." Meanwhile, goalkeeper Norberto Neto praised the hunger alongside Guglielmo Vicario and Carlo Pinsoglio after accepting Juventus' call to revive his career.

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"Seeing the determination of these lads is infectious, it's very positive... We have to fight to find balance and consistency," Neto said. "When Juventus called me, I was at a point where I was waiting for something that would make sense for my career. Life has offered me this opportunity and I'm very pleased."

Historic streaks collide under the Turin lights

Juventus enter Matchday 5 protecting a 100 per cent historical record against Cypriot clubs—winning all seven previous meetings, including four victories over Omonia across 1977/78 and 1999/00.

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Yet Berg's Omonia, who field the oldest average starting XI in this season's competition at 29 years and 347 days, will look to lean on their veteran core and disrupt Spalletti's unbeaten European run.