Henderson: Liverpool can’t let that happen again after surviving Man Utd scare

The Reds skipper admits that Jurgen Klopp’s side cannot afford dips such as that suffered at Old Trafford in an ongoing Premier League title bid

Jordan Henderson admits must make sure that the uncharacteristic dip they endured at “doesn’t happen again”.

Jurgen Klopp’s side headed to Old Trafford with 17 successive Premier League wins under their belt and a faultless record in 2019-20.

They came within five minutes of suffering a painful defeat, with Adam Lallana stepping off the bench to salvage a point in a 1-1 draw.

Liverpool were far from their free-flowing best, with Mohamed Salah missing out through injury, and have seen their lead at the top of the table cut to six points.

The Reds allowed a commanding advantage to slip last season, as pipped them to the post, and Henderson acknowledges that high standards must be maintained.

He told Liverpool’s official website when asked whether a draw at United was a fair result: “Probably. I didn’t think we performed well enough in the first half, not our usual selves really, especially with the ball.

“We could have been a lot better but I thought second half was a lot better. We changed it a little bit tactically, which helped us, and I thought the longer the game went on we were pushing for that winner, and towards that last five to 10 minutes I thought we were going to get it.

“Ox (Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain) came close with a great strike with his left foot and we kept pushing but, overall, a fair reflection of the game would have to be a point.

“But, like I say, we have got to be much better for the 90 minutes. I was disappointed we couldn’t come here and put on a top performance because I felt as though we could have done that.

“When you can’t win, you don’t lose, and that’s the sign of a good team. But we’ve got to learn from the game and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

While disappointed with Liverpool’s showing as a collective, Henderson was delighted to see Lallana make an important contribution after the injury struggles endured by the England international.

Article continues below

The Reds skipper added: “I thought he was brilliant when he came on.

“I’m delighted for him and he deserves a bit of luck and he’s got us a point.

“It could be a big point, you never know, so I’m over the moon for him and hopefully he can keep contributing to the team and I thought the other two lads who came on (Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita) were fantastic as well.”