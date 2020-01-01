Hegazi in emotional farewell to West Bromwich Albion: I will miss you all

Following his move to the Saudi Pro League, the Egypt international said his goodbyes to the Premier League side via social media

Ahmed Hegazi said a fond farewell to West Bromwich Albion in an emotional statement published on social media following his move to Al Ittihad.

The 29-year-old joined the Baggies on loan from on July 17, 2017 and after his impressive maiden season for the English side, signed the centre back on a permanent basis.



After helping the Hawthorns giants return to the Premier League, his progress stalled as he failed to establish himself in Slaven Bilic’s squad that boasts of international Semi Ajayi.

His only game in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign was in the 0-0 home draw with .

More teams

However, he has teamed up with the Saudi Professional League club on an initial loan deal where he would be hoping to get regular playing time.

Now, as he prepares to commence on a new journey with Fabio Carille’s squad. Hegazi reiterated his affinity for West Brom.

“To my dear Baggies, I would like to thank you deeply for all the support you have given me over the past three years, through all the ups and downs. You have been amazing to me and my family,” the Egyptian wrote on Instagram.



“And I have always endeavoured to repay this faith by giving absolutely everything on the pitch for this great club, the fans and my team mates.



“I would also like to thank my team mates, coaches, and all the staff at West Bromwich Albion for welcoming me from day one, you have become family and I will miss you all, I wish you the best of luck for the rest of the season and the future.



“Now I'm looking forward to starting a new challenge with Al Ittihad club, which is one of the biggest and most popular in Arab region, Asia.”

At the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, the former Perugia and player unites with Cape Verde’s Garry Rodrigues, Cote d’Ivoire’s Wilfried Bony, 's Anice Badri, 's El Ahmadi and Mali's Ahmed Eldin for the 2020-21 Saudi Pro League campaign.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, he is expected to make his debut against Al Ahli on October 31.