'He makes decisions with his heart' - Enzo Zidane on why his father returned to Real Madrid

The France legend's son is happy he is back in charge of Los Blancos but refused to give any predictions as to how well he may do in the role

Enzo Zidane says his father "listened to his heart" in making the decision to return as head coach for a second stint.

The legend left Real Madrid following their final triumph in 2018 - the third time in a row that he had led his side to the trophy.

He was replaced by Julen Lopetegui, who lasted mere months before being sacked in favour of Santiago Solari.

The Argentine didn't fare much better, as Madrid were eliminated by at the Champions League last-16 stage, while they were dumped out of the by .

That paved the way for Zidane's remarkable return, much to the pleasure of the manager's son.

"I'm happy, like any son with his father," Enzo Zidane told Sport.

"I hope he comes out the best he can, I trust in his work and I support him as always."

He added: "[He] always makes decisions with his heart and it worked out like that. When you do things with your heart they go well and I'm sure it will be great.

"If Real Madrid are now in good hands, I do not have the answer to that. It's the people who speak, I'm happy as a son and as a Madrid fan."

Enzo was with Real Madrid for over a decade, having joined as a youth player in 2004.

He moved to in 2017 before joining FC Lausanne-Sport in the Swiss in January 2018.

In July, Enzo returned to , joining Rayo Majadahonda in the second division on a one-year loan deal.

Rayo Majadahonda cruised past Numancia with a 4-0 win in their most recent match, and Enzo says the team is beginning to feel more comfortable.

Article continues below

"At last we play a game in which we are calm at the end, a game with an advantage," he said.

"The first part has been very good, the whole team entered tense, very well and getting goals.

"We have played several very good matches, what we always want to do better and we will keep trying every weekend with the best goal to get the maximum points this season."