'He has the licence to be free' - Solskjaer has invigorated Pogba says Lingard

With four goals in two games the France World Cup winner is returning to his very best form, according to his former academy team-mate

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been given a new lease of life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to Jesse Lingard.

The France World Cup winner has scored doubles in successive games against Huddersfield Town and Bournemouth to help give Solskjaer a 100 per cent start to his tenure as interim boss.

Pogba's relationship with sacked boss Jose Mourinho has been the central narrative of the last two-and-a-half seasons since they arrived at Old Trafford in 2016.

Lingard came through the ranks with Pogba during his first spell at United, and feels Solskjaer is getting the best out of the £89 million star.

“I can definitely, definitely, see the Paul I used to know," he told reporters after the 4-1 success over Bournemouth.

“I have seen him playing through the ranks and he is back to that player, the player we know.

“Paul’s enjoying his football. He’s playing in the role he likes to play in just inside, off the left.

"He has the freedom to make things happen. He has always got forward in that position and scored goals.

“Ole has helped him 100%. He has given him the confidence and licence to be free, to play his game and do what we know he can.”

The twelve goals United have plundered since Solskjaer's appointment is the most scored in the first three games under any previous manager of the club.

Only Sir Matt Busby and Mourinho have previously won their opening three matches in charge and Lingard says the Norwegian has been key to the shackles coming off the United attack.

Article continues below

“If we go into the game like we have done the first three matches we’ll win,” said the England midfielder ahead of the trip to Newcastle on January 2.

“We’ve had the right mentality, killing teams. That mentality is very important.

"Ole has told us to start quickly, press teams and make sure we’re on the front foot and make sure that the first 15-20 minutes can decide the game.”