'He can play in any major team in Europe' - Cavani agent reveals contact over summer move

The Uruguayan striker may head to a new club at the end of the season, and his agent is confident he will stay at the highest level

Edinson Cavani’s agent says European clubs have contacted him over the possibility of signing the striker at the end of the season.

The Uruguayan forward, who joined PSG from in 2013, will be available on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

The champions have yet to offer Cavani fresh terms; with sporting director Leonardo believed to be unsure about whether to extend the 32-year-old’s stay in the French capital. If no deal is signed in the coming weeks, Cavani will be free to hold talks with foreign clubs over a pre-contract agreement in January.

His agent, Walter Guglielmone, says there have been tentative discussions over a new contract with PSG but is not too concerned given the potential options available to the striker as a free agent.

Speaking to CalcioNapoli126, Guglielmone also confirmed that Cavani would not be leaving PSG during the January transfer window.

“He will stay [in January]. There are still discussions [over a new deal], but for the moment nothing concrete,” he said. “We are not very worried about the contract extension. Edi will certainly have numerous opportunities and above all he will be free at the end of his contract.”

Sky Sports Italia is reporting that Cavani could be the target of , who have a vacancy on their roster following confirmation that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will end his 18-month stay in MLS when his contract expires at the end of next month.

When asked where Cavani might end up at the end of the season, Guglielmone said: "It depends on the project of the club.

"Edi still has three years to play at the highest level and he can play in any major team in Europe.”

When asked whether Cavani could stay in Europe, he added: "Yes, it is a possibility, there are contacts but I can't say anything.”

Cavani is PSG’s all-time top scorer with 195 goals in 288 appearances. He has won 18 major honours during his time at Parc des Princes including five Ligue 1 championships, five Coupes de la Ligue and four Coupes de .