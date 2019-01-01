'He came across very grubby and negative' - Ferdinand highlights reasons Mourinho lost his job at Man Utd

An ex-Red Devil thinks the Portuguese lost his edge towards the end of his reign at Old Trafford, leaving the club with no choice but to make a change

Jose Mourinho's "miserable" and "grumpy" demeanour ultimately ended up costing him his position at , according to Rio Ferdinand.

Mourinho inherited the managerial reins at Old Trafford back in 2016, succeeding Louis van Gaal at the helm just after the Dutchman had guided the Red Devils to success.

United won the and the in his first full season in charge, with silverware papering over the cracks of a disappointing sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

Mourinho then led the club to a runners-up top-flight finish in 2018-19, but was unable to add to his trophy haul in Manchester.

The 56-year-old pleaded for extra reinforcements in the transfer window, but after failing to land a number of high profile targets, he grew frustrated with a perceived lack of support at boardroom level.

After a run of poor results last season, Mourinho was sacked in December and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on an interim basis.

During his last few months at Old Trafford, the former and boss made more headlines for publicly criticising his players than for the team's exploits on the pitch, alienating the fanbase in the process.

Ferdinand thinks Mourinho lost his "spark", with his "downbeat" attitude affecting the confidence of the United squad at the time.

"He came across very grubby [towards the end]," the ex-United defender told BT Sport. "When I first saw Mourinho he was at a rival club [Chelsea] but I loved watching him on TV, in his press conferences you would tune in and it was box office.

"You loved hearing him speak. Before and after games he was insightful, and there was a spark about him.

"Then all of a sudden it has changed to being very miserable, downbeat and grumpy.

"Players feed off a manager’s charisma and how they promote themselves in public. I just thought he was very negative in the way his body language was at the end."

After almost a year away from management, Mourinho returned to the Premier League with last week - taking the top job after Mauricio Pochettino's dismissal.

He inherited a squad which had only won two of its last eight matches across all competitions, but results have already picked up at the start of his tenure in north London.

Spurs beat West Ham 3-2 at the London Stadium on Saturday to secure a first Premier League away win since January, before overcoming Olympiacos 4-2 at home in the on Tuesday night.

Mourinho's men qualified for the last 16 in the process, and will now prepare for Bournemouth's arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.