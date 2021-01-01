Hazard & Rodrygo ruled out of Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Atalanta

The Belgian is set to take in another spell on the sidelines after missing first-team training on Monday, with a fellow winger also picking up a knock

Eden Hazard and Rodrygo have been ruled out of Real Madrid's Champions League clash against Atalanta, with the former suffering a fresh injury setback to compound a stop-start season.

Hazard returned to action after a two-month lay-off to make a cameo appearance in Madrid's 2-1 Liga victory over Elche on Saturday, but has picked up another knock ahead of the club's latest European outing.

The Belgian winger sat out first-team training on Monday, with the Blancos subsequently confirming that he is suffering with a muscle issue while revealing that Rodrygo will also be unavailable against Atalanta.

What's been said?

A statement on Madrid's official website reads: "After the tests carried out on our player Eden Hazard by Real Madrid's medical team, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the right psoas. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

The club have added on Rodrygo's condition: "After the tests carried out on our player Rodrygo by the Real Madrid medical team, he was diagnosed with a muscle injury affecting the tendon in the right biceps femoris."

How many other games will Hazard & Rodrygo miss?

Madrid will have to try and qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals without Hazard and Rodrygo on Tuesday night, having already gained a slight advantage in their last-16 tie with Atalanta by winning the first leg in Italy 1-0.

Depending on the severity of the duo's respective injuries, they could also be unavailable for selection when Zinedine Zidane's side take in a trip to Celta Vigo on March 20 as their defence of the Spanish top-flight crown continues.

The international break will come into effect after that fixture, with Belgium now sweating on a prized asset's fitness ahead of their opening set of 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Madrid return to action with a Liga encounter against Eibar on April 4.

Article continues below

Hazard's injury nightmare at Madrid

Much was expected of Hazard when he completed a €100 million (£86m/$119m) move to Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea in the summer of 2019, but he has so far been unable to live up to expectations due to a string of niggling injury problems.

The 30-year-old has only made 36 appearances for Madrid across all competitions to date, including just 20 starts from a possible 65 in the league, while recording a modest total of just four goals and seven assists.

Further reading