Hazard limps off Real Madrid match against Alaves with injury

Eden Hazard was taken off in the first half of 's match against on Saturday with an apparent injury.

The Belgian winger lasted less than 30 minutes before limping off the field with Zinedine Zidane's side 1-0 down to the visitors.

Hazard, who was making just his third appearance in this season, was replaced by Rodrygo.

The 29-year-old's campaign has been heavily disrupted by injuries, having missed the start of the campaign due to a muscle injury.

Shortly after his return to the squad, he tested positive for Covid-19 and had to be sidelined for a short period.

Hazard was in action again last week when he started in the 1-1 draw against in the Spanish top-flight.

He then featured in the 2-0 win at in the in midweek, in which he opened the scoring after just seven minutes.

