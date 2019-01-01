Hazard: It was much less fun training under Conte & Sarri

The Real Madrid star is enjoying life in Zinedine Zidane's squad far more than he ever did while working under his last two managers at Chelsea

winger Eden Hazard claims it was "much less fun" training with Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri at than it has been under Zinedine Zidane at the start of his career at Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard's seven-year spell in the Premier League came to an end when he completed an £88 million ($113m) move to Madrid from Stamford Bridge on June 7.

The international won seven trophies during his time with the Blues, including two Premier League titles and two Europa Leagues, while establishing himself as one of the finest attacking midfielders in Europe.

However, his final two years at Chelsea were overshadowed by transfer talk off the pitch, with Madrid's pursuit beginning while Conte was still in charge.

After a disappointing 2017-18 season, Conte was replaced in the hot seat by fellow countryman Maurizio Sarri, who was largely unable to revive fortunes during his solitary year at the Bridge before packing his bags and heading to earlier this year.

Hazard claims that life under Zidane at the Bernabeu has been a far cry from the monotony of training ground routines with Conte and Sarri, insisting there was much "less fun" to be had under an Italian duo in west London.

“The training is always with the ball," Hazard told L'Equipe.

"When you have experimented with Italians, as I have done with Conte or Sarri, you have much less fun. Everything is more framed."

When asked to compare Sarri's style of management to Zidane's, Hazard responded: "It's hard to compare. I was attracted to Zidane at Madrid and felt very identified. He fascinates me and has even some power over me.

"During Euro 2016 he told me: 'It would be good if you came'. And when Zidane calls you it's hard to say no.

"He loves his players and you feel that the dressing room is happy to have him as a coach."

Hazard went on to admit that he realised a life-long "dream" when he arrived in the Spanish capital, adding: “It was a dream to get here.

"Ever since I started playing in my garden as a kid, they were the club I supported. Zidane was my idol. When I watched him on television he was magic.

"The stadium, when I saw it on television, was magical. And the white jersey, impeccable. For me it was exceptional."

Hazard has endured a slow start to his Madrid career, with just one goal to his name from 11 outings across all competitions to date.

The 28-year-old will have another chance to prove himself when the Blancos host in on Saturday night, before focus shifts to a clash at home to Paris Saint Germain three days later.