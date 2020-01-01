'Hazard has been unlucky & will star for Real Madrid' - Belgium boss Martinez

The former Chelsea forward has endured a difficult debut season in Spain, but his international coach expects him to overcome form and fitness issues

Eden Hazard has been “unlucky” in his debut season at and boasts the “perfect character” to recover from setbacks, says boss Roberto Martinez.

Big things were expected of the 29-year-old playmaker when he completed a €100 million (£88m/$112m) move to Santiago Bernabeu in the summer transfer window of 2019.

A switch to had been mooted for some time, with reluctantly sanctioning a sale once it became apparent that Hazard’s head had been turned.

Madrid acquired a player who joined them short of match sharpness, with extra weight being carried, and have seen him take in regular spells on the treatment table.

Hazard had dropped out of contention again before football shut down during the coronavirus outbreak, with a broken ankle forcing him back onto the sidelines.

He has been restricted to just 15 appearances for Real, registering just one goal, and will have no international football to look forward to this summer after seeing Euro 2020 delayed by 12 months.

Martinez is, however, convinced that a proven performer will come back stronger, telling AS of Hazard: “We were very confident that he would get well because he does not need, when he is discharged, much time to reach his level.

“The deadlines were good enough for him to play for Madrid in the last few weeks and come with Belgium [to the Euros].

“Now we are concerned with players who may have a team change, a game change elsewhere, or the older ones.”

Martinez added on injured-ravaged Hazard: “He is very sensible, calm. He is always happy. He is focused on recovering as soon as possible to miss the minimum number of games.

“He was very focused on recovering well and in time for the European Championship. Now all he has to do is focus on whether he can play a very important role with Madrid this season, which I am sure he can.

“He has the perfect character to be able to react as needed when there are situations such as the operation or the postponement of the Euro.”

Hazard cemented superstar status across seven years at Chelsea and Martinez remains confident that a similar level can be hit at Real.

He said of his skipper with Belgium: “He is at the perfect age to take responsibility at a club like Madrid and with Belgium, who are number one in the world.

“He is fully adapted to the league and Madrid. His only problem has been injuries. He has been very, very unlucky.

“Luck plays a huge role in football and he has missed more games this season than he had in seven years at Chelsea. That is bad luck and I am convinced that very soon that luck will change, and he will be able to be a decisive and stellar player.”