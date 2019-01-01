Hat-trick scorer Roskam wants UKM to be taken seriously

Croatian forward Mateo Roskam bagged a hat-trick in UKM's 5-1 win over Protap in their round two FA Cup tie on Tuesday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

UKM FC forward Mateo Roskam was delighted to have helped take his club to the third round of the , with his hat-trick.

Their round two tie against minnows Protap FC on Tuesday ended in a 5-1 win, with the Croatian bagging a hat-trick in the encounter.

"Sure, it was a win against lower-tier opponents, but if we don't take things seriously, anyone can beat us. In the end we took it seriously and were able to get the goals. It's an important win because we haven't started this season well. Hopefully we'll start scoring more this season.

"I don't know who we'll play next, but hopefully we can go far because we are not a big club. The farther we go, the more serious other clubs take us," said the former Sime Darby and Sarawak man.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!