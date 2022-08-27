Hat-trick hero Haaland fires Man City to comeback win against Crystal Palace

Erling Haaland was the star of the show with three goals as Manchester City came back from two down to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 on Saturday.

City were 2-0 down by half-time

Bernardo Silva pulled one back early after the restart

But Haaland was the dominant force in the second half

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland put in a masterclass performance in the second half with three goals to complete his side's comeback. City fell behind just four minutes in before Joachim Andersen doubled Palace's lead. Bernardo Silva pulled one back early in the second half before the Norwegian stole the show.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After coming from behind to draw 3-3 with Newcastle last week, Pep Guardiola's team pulled off another stunning comeback in the Premier League. The home fans were nervous for a while but they showed their resilience once again with a strong attacking display to protect their unbeaten start to the season and make it 10 points from four games.

ALL EYES ON: Speculation surrounding Bernardo Silva's future at City continues to circulate amid reports Barcelona want him. Guardiola has insisted the Portugal star is going nowhere and he showed why he remains so integral to the champions with a fine strike to bring his side back into the game.

THE MATCH IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Haaland has now scored six goals in his first four matches in the Premier League, which is level with Sergio Aguero's club record.

THE VERDICT:

Why did Palace collapse?

@MattWoosie: Would have been incredibly difficult for Palace to maintain the high standards in the first half, and Man City have improved significantly, but do feel the defending has been a lot worse from Palace in this half.

City had some weaknesses on display

@jonnysmiffy: Andersen 2-0. From a corner. City suddenly can't defend set-pieces

Haaland's second-half display was a sight to behold

@NDJ_Official: Comeback complete. Haaland Hat-rick. Standing ovation. Good day at the Etihad.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? The Premier League champions will look to pick up another win on August 31 when they welcome Nottingham Forest to the Etihad Stadium.