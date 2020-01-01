Hat-trick hero Haaland excited about Norway's future alongside Odegaard

There was an abundance of mutual respect on show between the Norwegian duo after they were the stars in a big victory

Erling Haaland continued his stunning goalscoring form with a hat-trick in Norway's 4-0 win over Romania but was quick to praise team-mate Martin Odegaard, warning there is much more to come from the young duo.

Lars Lagerback's side bounced back from their play-off loss to on Thursday with a resounding Nations League triumph, with Haaland the star of the show.

The striker has scored 17 goals in 18 appearances and now has six in as many outings on the international stage.

Two of the 20-year-old's goals on Sunday were assisted by Odegaard, who is just a year older, and Haaland was keen to share the credit.

"I just have to pay tribute to him a little. Finally he came to his senses and played the ball to me," he joked after interrupting Odegaard's interview with TV2, with the midfielder suggesting he could share the match ball.

"Yes, I can simply split it in two," added Haaland.

"It's nice to play with Odegaard. It will only get better in the years to come. We are still young."

Odegaard revealed what a luxury it is to play with Haaland, who has perfected the timing of his runs to make the most of any passes in behind.

"We know that it's just [a case of] getting the ball in behind," said Odegaard.

"He starts perfectly every time and almost never goes offside. He times it well and always gets there first."

Coach Lagerback was also quick to join in with the praise, adding of Haaland: "He is still very young.

"It's unfair to compare players, but I've never had a striker who has been as far ahead as him.

"He holds a high international class. But if you wait a little longer, I will compare with other players."

Norway are in first position in Nations League group B1 - ahead of on goal difference - as they attempt to earn promotion back to Group A for the next edition of the tournament.