Harry Kane deal done, Michael Olise next? Bayern Munich chief reveals contract plans as Bundesliga giants turn attention to French superstar

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Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has addressed speculation regarding a potential new contract for Michael Olise following the club's recent breakthrough with Harry Kane. The French winger has become a fundamental part of the Bavarian side's attacking setup since his arrival in Germany.

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Bayern stance on new Olise deal

Fresh from securing the long-term future of talismanic striker Kane, Bayern Munich are facing questions about the next priorities in their star-studded squad. Chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen was directly asked whether Olise would be the next player to receive a contract extension at the Allianz Arena. The former Crystal Palace man has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the Bundesliga, establishing himself as a core component of the team's offensive identity and a fan favourite among the Bayern faithful.

Despite his immediate impact on the pitch, the club’s hierarchy is not feeling any urgent pressure to rush back to the negotiating table just yet. Dreesen confirmed that the situation remains under control due to the significant length of the player's current agreement. "It’s something that Max and I are jointly responsible for. We have always said that we don’t only have a fantastic player in the person of Harry, but also other great players in our squad, including Michael Olise. His contract runs until 2029, and we will sit down to discuss things at the appropriate time," the CEO explained to the media.

Olise impact in Bavaria

Since his high-profile move from the Premier League, Olise has justified the significant investment made by the club’s sporting department. Max Eberl recently reflected on the recruitment process, noting that the fixed transfer fee of €53m for the French international has proven to be excellent value. The winger has managed to overcome initial concerns regarding his durability, featuring consistently and providing the creative spark that the Bayern hierarchy felt was missing in previous seasons.

The 22-year-old’s ability to transition seamlessly from English football to the demands of the Bundesliga has impressed teammates and staff alike. His technical proficiency and clinical edge in the final third have seen him record incredible numbers, including a flurry of goals and assists that have kept Bayern at the summit of the table. By securing Olise until 2029 upon his arrival, the club ensured they held all the cards regarding his development and potential market value in the coming years.

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Managing a superstar squad

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The comments from Dreesen highlight a broader strategy within the Bayern boardroom to maintain stability while rewarding performance. With Kane’s extension finalized, the focus naturally shifts to the next generation of talent, but the club is keen to avoid reactionary salary inflation. The presence of Max Eberl as board member for sport ensures that all contract talks are handled with a view toward long-term financial health and squad harmony, rather than just reacting to external transfer rumours.

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For now, Olise appears perfectly settled in Munich, where he has found a platform to showcase his skills in the Champions League and domestic competition. The club remains committed to keeping their top performers, but with five years still remaining on his current deal, there is no immediate threat of the winger entering his final contract phase.