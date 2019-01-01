Harambee Stars captain Wanyama purchases a bus for his former club

The Spurs skipper has purchased a 40-seater bus for the Nairobi County league side which nurtured his talent

Harambee Stars and Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has purchased a 40-seater bus for Country Bus FC, a Nairobi East County side, and Muthurwa Boxing Club.

The skipper was bred in Muthurwa where he turned up for the county league side during his early footballing days. Wanyama purchased the bus in London and after clearance on Friday, it is expected in Nairobi on Saturday.

"East or west home is always the best. I can never run away from the fact that I was born and bred in Muthurwa and that Country Bus FC nurtured my talent," Wanyama told Nation Sport.

"I am happy to give back to the team in a small way and hope this will be the beginning of the team’s ascendancy to the top.

"Muthurwa is also known for producing good boxers and this is courtesy of the boxing club. This bus will also serve them whenever they are travelling for games or whatever functions they have," Wanyama concluded.

The skipper also announced that through his Vicor Wanyama Foundation he will offer full scholarships to two needy students who scored 400 marks in the 2019 KCPE Exams.