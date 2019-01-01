'Hakimi will be among the best full-backs in the world' - Slavia Prague boss Trpisovsky

The Morocco full-back scored a goal in each half of Wednesday's Champions League encounter in Prague

Slavia Prague manager Jindrich Trpisovsky has tipped hero Achraf Hakimi to be among one of the best full-backs in the future after scoring a brace in his team's 2-0 loss.

Hakimi helped BVB bring down their hosts at Sinobo Stadium with his efforts in the 35th and 85th minutes on Wednesday.

The loanee took advantage of two counter-attacking situations to find the back of the net and Trpisovsky is not surprised by the outstanding display of the 20-year-old.

"I knew about Hakimi's quality. I think that, within a few years, he will be among three or four [of the] best full-backs in the world. His potential is tremendous," Trpisovsky said.

Meanwhile, defender Ondrej Kudela lamented Slavia Prague's mistake in giving Dortmund space for their counter-attacking football.

"Hakimi sat on his motorbike and drove away from everybody. These counter-attacks were lethal, we made mistakes we cannot make at this level," Kudela said.

"We had our chances but wasted them. We are still gaining experience at this level and we have to capitalise on it in the future.

"When we got under pressure and were in a defensive block, Dortmund showed the quality we do not face in the Czech league. Borussia carried out two perfect counter-attacks and deserved to win."