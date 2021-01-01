Hakimi reveals his love for Milan after fine start to life in Serie A

The Morocco international is having a good time in the Italian city since he joined the Nerazzurri on a five-year deal in July

Milan defender Achraf Hakimi said he is in love with Milan because of their pasta, having made a good start to life in .

The Atlas Lions full-back joined Antonio Conte’s team permanently on a five-year deal in July from , after he spent the last two seasons on loan at .

Since he arrived at San Siro Stadium, Hakimi's versatility has made him a key player in Inter's defence and attack with a contribution of three assists and four goals in Serie A so far.

More teams

Six months into life in , the 22-year-old has found his love in Milan and he disclosed one of the most memorable moments of his career.

“I like Milan a lot, I’ll learn more about it as time passes but one thing I love is definitely the pasta. While I was in Madrid I always loved the food and the people but that’s my home and my family lives there,” Hakimi told Inter Milan matchday programme via Sempre Milan.

“Playing football has always been my biggest ambition since I was a child, playing for the fans and for my national team. One of the biggest emotions I’ve experienced in my career was playing in the 2018 World Cup.”

Article continues below

Hakimi is in contention to make his 15th Serie A appearance when Inter Milan host struggling Crotone for Sunday’s league fixture.

The Nerazzurri are on a 10-match unbeaten run and they are second on the league standings, a point behind city rivals .

When quizzed about the fastest player in Antonio Conte’s team, the two-time African Youth Player of the Year said: “As for the fastest player, I think it’s probably me! Besides me… Romelu Lukaku.”