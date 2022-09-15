Haaland says his 'biggest' dream is to score five goals from five touches

Erling Haaland responded to scrutiny of his playing style and says his biggest dream is to score five goals from five touches.

Haaland's lack of touches in spotlight

But striker scored again vs Dortmund

And he's been among Europe's most prolific this year

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland responded to scrutiny about how involved he is in games after scoring the winner for Manchester City against former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Norwegian only had 11 touches of the ball in the first half but still stole all the headlines by netting a brilliant winner in the 84th minute with his only chance of the match.

WHAT THEY SAID: "People maybe talk that I don't touch the ball enough and this and that but I don't care about this. I know what I'm going to do, what I have to do and this is exactly what I did today in a difficult match and this is exactly what I will keep doing," he told beIN SPORTS. "My dream is to touch the ball five times and score five goals. That's my biggest dream."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has already made a huge impact in the Premier League, scoring 10 goals in just six games but his playing style has also been scrutinized. The striker touched the ball just eight times in the 4-0 win over Bournemouth, prompting debate over whether his lack of touches will affect his development. Yet Man City fans are unlikely to care while he continues to bang in the goals for Pep Guardiola's side.

DID YOU KNOW? Haaland has now scored an incredible 26 goals in 21 Champions League appearances and is averaging a goal every 62 minutes in Europe's top competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The Norwegian striker and his Man City team are at Molineux to take on Wolves on Saturday in the Premier League.