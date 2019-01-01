Live Scores
‘Gueye has the right mentality’ – Pedretti backs ex-Lille teammate for PSG move

The 29-year-old could return to France this January with the French champions keen on securing his services

Former Lyon and Lille midfielder Benoit Pedretti has backed Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye to return to France, describing a speculated switch to PSG as ‘a very good move’.

The Senegal international has emerged as a transfer target for the Paris outfit this month with Adrien Rabiot set to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Gueye has established himself as a mainstay in Everton’s squad since his arrival from Aston Villa in 2016 and has featured in 20 league games across all competitions this season.

The combative midfielder is renowned for his defensive qualities in the middle of the park and Pedretti, assistant coach of Ligue 2 side Nancy, has highlighted the qualities his former Lille teammate would bring to Thomas Tuchel’s squad if the move happens.

 “It's a very good move for Paris as well”, Pedretti told Eurosport France.

“In a team, you need water carriers and it's not negative when I say it. And he is an exceptional water carrier.

“He has the right mentality. He does not talk much, but he is willing to do the dirty work for the team.

“He has the quality to play in Paris, because he knows the league and he speaks French so there will be no problems of integration.

“In addition to all that, he is fit and everything is therefore positive for his arrival.”

Close