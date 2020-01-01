Guardiola will come under severe pressure at Man City if they have another disappointing season, says Mills

A former Blues defender says the Spaniard is failing to live up to the lofty expectations set by officials in the boardroom at the Etihad Stadium

Pep Guardiola will come under severe pressure at Manchester City if they have another disappointing season, according to Danny Mills.

Guardiola has just entered his fifth season at the Etihad Stadium, having previously never stayed at any club beyond three years since the beginning of his managerial career in 2008.

The 49-year-old established himself as one of the best coaches in the business by creating arguably the greatest team of the modern era at , winning two crowns and three titles.

He enjoyed similar success on the domestic scene in with , but wasn't able to make the same instant impact on the Premier League upon his arrival in Manchester.

Guardiola failed to deliver any silverware during his first year with the Blues, although he gradually formed a side which would go on to dominate English football between 2017 and 2019.

City have won two Premier League titles, three Carabao Cups and the under the ex-Barca boss, while breaking numerous records including those for the most consecutive wins, most points and most goals scored in a single top-flight season.

Guardiola hasn't been able to oversee success on the European stage at the Etihad though, and the Blues have been knocked off their perch domestically by over the past year.

It has been suggested that despite investing heavily in defensive talent over the past four years, City are still far too vulnerable at the back, and a 5-2 defeat against Leicester on Sunday invited yet more scrutiny upon Guardiola at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Mills thinks the Spaniard's job will be under threat if he can't oversee a swift turnaround in fortunes, given the lofty expectations that come with being in charge at the club.

“There has to come a point where he comes under severe pressure,” the former City and defender told talkSPORT.

“Whether they admit it or not, Guardiola was brought in to be successful in the Champions League, and that hasn’t happened since he’s arrived.

“Of course they had two phenomenal seasons where they were absolutely incredible, they’ve won a lot of trophies, back-to-back league titles and a record points tally.

“But last season was really disappointing, and if they have another disappointing season you have to think.

“A lot of people will say Guardiola is doing a great job and has them playing great football, but the expectations at that club are different.

“If you’re Steve Bruce you’re expected to get Newcastle to finish halfway in the table, but if you’re Pep Guardiola you’re expected to win everything with Man City.

“And if you don’t live up to those expectations, then your job is going to come under fire.”