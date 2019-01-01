Guardiola unconcerned by penalty shootout defeat to Wolves

The Premier League champions fell to defeat in their pre-season clash against Nuno Espirito Santo's side, but the former places no meaning on the loss

Pep Guardiola will place little significance on 's Premier League Asia Trophy final defeat to on penalties.

After Saturday's goalless draw in , Rui Patricio saved spot kicks from Ilkay Gundogan, David Silva and Lukas Nmecha to secure a 3-2 victory in the shootout.

City won an unprecedented domestic treble last term but were denied the chance to add more silverware ahead of the new season kicking off.

When asked if the result worried him, Guardiola replied: "I don't think so.

“Sometimes it is good to lose against the Premier League teams in that period [pre-season] but honestly I don't think so.

"If we are going to lose in the future it will not be because today we lost on penalties in this competition. That is my feeling but everything can happen in sport."

Kevin De Bruyne shone during the opening 45 minutes and Guardiola hailed his team's display in Shanghai despite their failure to score.

"They played incredibly well in the first half," he said. "Wolves defended so well and deep with a low block.

"It's not easy to create chances and we created and we didn't concede one counter-attack in that first half and the second first 15 minutes.

"Everybody, not just the young players, made a good performance.

“We [can] learn from that. We realise how difficult everything is and we are satisfied, especially with the way we played."

Injuries restricted De Bruyne to 11 Premier League starts last term with Guardiola hoping the playmaker can stay fit in 2019/20.

The Belgium international registered 12 goals and 21 assists in 52 appearances two seasons ago as he made his name as one of the world’s top attacking midfielders, and his manager believes City missed that player last season.

"Unfortunately last season we missed him a lot,” he said.

“We did incredibly well without him but we are stronger with him.

“Hopefully he can reach his level. He is very positive in his mind. He made an incredible first half, really good.

"He's a guy who likes to play football - a huge competitor. He never loses confidence in himself."