Guardiola rules out 'impossible' Foden loan after teenager stars in Rotherham rout

The 18-year-old is yet to start a Premier League game in 2018-19 for the champions but his coach says he will be integral in coming years at the club

Manchester City youngster Phil Foden will not be allowed to leave on loan during the January transfer window, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

The midfielder is yet to start a Premier League game but has made eight appearances off the bench in the top flight for the champions in 2018-19 so far.

Foden started Sunday's 7-0 thrashing of Rotherham United in the FA Cup third round, scoring his first goal at the Etihad Stadium with an assured performance.

Guardiola is certain the teenager will have a bright career at City, with the Spaniard telling reporters post-match that he feels the youngster's short-term and long-term future lies with the club.

“No way. No, impossible,” the 47-year-old responded when asked if Foden could leave on loan. "He is going to stay with us many, many years.

“Today Phil Foden was there and his movement was incredible. 90 minutes for his experience and self-confidence, but of course he must improve. He will learn in future and play better.”

Kyle Walker also shone having found himself playing a back-up role to Danilo in recent weeks, with the Brazilian having started against Liverpool in the Premier League on Thursday in place of the England international.

“I decided for Danilo [against Liverpool], he deserves to play. He played good at Southampton, today Kyle plays the best game of the season by far,” Guardiola said of his right-back selection dilemma.

“It was incredible the way he played. It's difficult for me to choose, but I never give Danilo four or five games in a row.

“Sometimes I'm really unfair with many, many players and when I decided to play him against Southampton he did really well and that's why he played against Liverpool.”

Guardiola also welcomed playmaker Kevin De Bruyne back to action after the Belgium international sat out the Liverpool win as an unused substitute, and the City boss is hopeful his talisman can be a crucial factor in the title race.

“We spoke with him yesterday and told him to play at full intensity 65-70 minutes for his rhythm and his injury,” the Catalan continued.

“He played incredible, created chances and has vision that others aren't able to see. Hopefully in the last part of the season he is going to help us because we need him.

“Last season without him [winning the title with a record 100 points] would not have been possible. We try to be a team and of course so far we have done incredible in terms of results. To have 50 points in the Premier League is incredible.

“We had two seasons without [Benjamin] Mendy at full-back, we are sad but we have to carry on. Today Kevin was our captain and he showed the reason why he was our captain on the field.”