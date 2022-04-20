Pep Guardiola has claimed that Manchester City physios were needed on 71 occasions following the club's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid in Spain.

Games have been coming thick and fast for the Citizens, with a Premier League meeting against Liverpool on April 10 followed by a trip to the Spanish capital three days later, then another clash with the Reds in the FA Cup soon after.

And Guardiola says that he was approached by medical staff who informed him of an “abnormal” amount of treatment being required as a result of the busy schedule.

What did Pep say?

Speaking at a press conference ahead of City's league match with Brighton on Wednesday, Guardiola said: “Our physios, they made 71 treatments in the space between Atletico Madrid and the semi-final of the FA Cup - 71 treatments. It's true, the doctor came to me.

“They came to tell me because it was unusual, it was abnormal. In the hotel after Atletico Madrid, in the morning, before the training session, after the training session, the day of the [semi-final] game. And it wasn't just one or two, it was a lot of players.

“The schedule is what it is. At Millwall [City’s training base for the cup semi-final] we had six massage tables by the side of the pitch for players – they watched those who didn’t play in Madrid train.”

The bigger picture

City have waved goodbye to the possibility of winning a domestic cup this season, but are still fighting for glory in the Champions League and England's top tier.

The pressure is on for a side that had been topping the Premier League table for much of the season, with Liverpool having leapfrogged their main rivals following the 4-0 humiliation of Manchester United on Tuesday.

City have, however, played one game fewer than the Reds and can retake the top spot with a win over Brighton.

