Guardiola refutes Klopp claim he's world's best manager & says 'a lot of money' has helped

Pep Guardiola has refuted Jurgen Klopp's claim that he's the best manager in world football, insisting "a lot of money" has helped him during his illustrious career.

Guardiola won numerous titles at Barcelona and Bayern Munich before joining City in 2016, and has since added three Premier League titles to his CV among a whole host of other English honours.

City are on course to retain the top-flight crown again this term and their head coach has recieved special praise from the only man that can still mastermind the champions' downfall, with second-placed Liverpool due to arrive at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

What did Klopp say?

Guardiola delivered two Champions League titles at Barca but hasn't won the trophy since, with his critics suggesting that he is often guilty of overthinking in Europe's elite competition.

The Spaniard jokingly hit back at those claims before City's quarter-final first leg win against Atletico Madrid earlier this week, and Klopp has followed up by insisting his credentials should never be called into question.

"Pep is the best coach in the world. I think we would all agree on that and it might be a coincidence that it didn't work out in the Champions League so far," the Liverpool manager told reporters on Friday.

"If anybody doubts him, I have no idea how that could happen."

Guardiola's response

Guardiola was flattered to hear Klopp's remarks, but also stressed that his success has been underpinned by huge financial backing.

"I'm not. I didn't become a manager to be the best. I'm not. Thank you so much, but I'm not. I'd like to say I'm the best, but I'm not," he said when quizzed on the German's praise.

"If we had success I said many times its because I was with incredible teams, with a lot of money, which the opponents like to hear. I'm in the process to learn and enjoy my job. I became a better manager."

Guardiola was also asked if he will share a bottle of wine with Klopp after City's meeting with Liverpool, which could prove to be a title decider as only one point currently seperates the two teams in the table.

"If we win I'd love it. I'll invite him! Jurgen makes world football a better place to live," he replied. "He's a huge competitor. I think it's good. I try to have a good relationship with all the managers.

Article continues below

"I learned it's better to have a relationship with them. He knows, we spoke together in Germany, and about my admiration for what he does, the message and the way his teams play.

"He's a good guy and I don't have any problems with him, absolute not. And he's said many times that we're a rich club so the wine will be perfect, high quality."

Further reading