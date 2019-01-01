Guardiola on Bayern Munich target Sane: If he wants to leave, I'll be sad

The German scored twice for Manchester City against Kitchee, and his manager is hopeful he'll chose to stay with the club

Pep Guardiola has reiterated his desire to see Leroy Sane remain at amid interest from .

Sane starred in City's pre-season demolition of Hong Kong Premier League champions Kitchee on Wednesday, scoring twice in a 6-1 win.

Bayern manager Niko Kovac had labelled Sane as Bayern's "dream player" following the champions' 1-0 victory over in the United States, as the saga rumbles on into the closing stages of the window.

Sane is yet to sign a new contract at City, though Guardiola has maintained the club wish to keep the former forward, who has been offered a new deal.

And, having been thrilled with Sane's display, Guardiola reaffirmed his wish for the 23-year-old to remain at City, though he acknowledged it could be out of the club's control.

"He had a good game, especially in the second half," Guardiola told a press conference.

"He is a guy we appreciate, I like him a lot. I think he can be better. Two times, three times I have said that we want him to stay.

"That's why he has an offer to extend his contract. It's not in our hands.

"The agreement is good and if he wants to leave, I'll be sad. Hopefully, he stays."

Sane scored 10 goals and added 11 assists in 31 appearances in the Premier League last term, as City won the title by one point ahead of .

But Sane saw himself fall out of favour in the second half of the season, with Guardiola preferring Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling ahead of him.

City continue their pre-season preparations with a game against Yokohama F. Marinos on Saturday before taking on Liverpool in the Community Shield on August 4.



