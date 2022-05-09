Guardiola jokingly apologises to reporter over his support for Manchester United

Pep Guardiola jokingly apologised to a reporter over his support for Manchester United after watching his Manchester City side beat Newcastle on Sunday.

City edged closer to retaining their Premier League crown with a 5-0 home victory over the Magpies that gives them a three-point lead over second-placed Liverpool with only three games remaining.

Guardiola was not completely happy after the final whistle, though, as he claimed that everyone in England supports Liverpool, which lead to an awkward exchange with a journalist.

What did Guardiola say to the reporter?

The City boss suggested that the reporter in question is among the high number of Liverpool supporters in the country, but was swiftly corrected.

Asked if he was "ecstatic" with his side's latest performance, Guardiola replied with a wry smile: "Did you have doubts? Yes, you are a Liverpool fan. Come on."

The Spaniard was then informed that the journalist was in fact a Manchester United fan, rather than a Liverpool follower, which prompted an outburst of laughter in the room.

Guardiola then said: "I'm sorry, James."

City close in on sixth Premier League crown

City bounced back from the disappointing Champions League semi-final defeat to Real Madrid in style against Newcastle, and only need seven points from their last three games to clinch the Premier League trophy.

Guardiola will take his side to Molineux to face Wolves on Wednesday, four days before another difficult trip to West Ham.

If City win both of those games then they can secure the title with a draw at home to Aston Villa on the final day of the season.

