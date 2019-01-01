Guardiola: It will be called a disaster if Man City don't win Champions League

The Spaniard believes his previous success in the competition has created unfair pressure on his current side

Pep Guardiola accepts that, should not win the , it will be called a disaster by many - something he disagrees with.

City are set to face Tottenham in the quarter-finals after hammering side Schalke 10-2 on aggregate in a one-sided last-16 tie.

Expectations are high that Guardiola, who twice guided to Europe's top prize, will lead the Premier League champions into the final four for the first time since taking charge in 2016.

But the City boss is at pains not to place overdue emphasis on the need to turn domestic dominance into continental glory.

"We won a lot in the past and that's why people believe that is normal, but that is not normal," Guardiola said.

"My standards are not thinking 'we are Manchester City, we have to win everything. We have to win the final and if not it will be a disaster'.

"It will be a disaster when you don't do what you have to do, [which is to] put in absolutely everything to try it.

"When you are in the position that we are right now, I don't have many complaints. I'm pretty sure our fans know it.

"When I spoke with my chairman, CEO, sporting director, the people here working know and they give credit for what we have done in the last two seasons. At the end, that is the most important thing.

"After that, everyone can judge if it's a disaster. If we do not win the Champions League, our work for three seasons, every three days, is a failure or a disaster.

Article continues below

"I completely do not agree but what can I say? Accept it and move on."

Next up for City is a meeting with in the quarter-final, with Guardiola's side still in with a chance of winning four trophies this season.

The Premier League champions are also a point clear of at the top of the table and, having not lost to since 2016, will be confident of progression in Europe too.