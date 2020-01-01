Guardiola hoping Stones can make England squad despite Man City struggles

The Spaniard is hoping to give the defender a chance to secure his spot in Gareth Southgate's side in the summer

manager Pep Guardiola has hinted he'll give defender John Stones the best possible chance to make 's squad for EURO 2020.

Stones has started less than half of City's Premier League games this season as he struggles to cement his place in Guardiola's preferred line-up.

The 25-year-old made just two appearances for the Three Lions last year and he faces a real challenge to force himself into Gareth Southgate's plans in coming months.

More teams

Guardiola, however, is hopeful Stones can do enough to impress as he encouraged the English defender to put his best foot forward.

“It’s my problem. I am a human being; I suffer when they suffer," Guardiola said when asked about Stones' prospects of playing for England at EURO 2020.

“I want John to be with the national team. My feeling for him is the same as always.

“I have to make decisions and be honest. It’s not easy when I select Eric Garcia [ahead of Stones], but he played really well and deserved a chance.

“It’s not about a particular reason [that he hasn’t played as often].

“Not just John, but all the players can be selected for national teams. They have to play here as best as possible.”

Speaking ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against West Ham, Guardiola also hit out at the competition's inconsistency when it comes to goalkeepers being allowed to come off their line for penalties.

“In , if they are off their line, that would be disallowed,” Guardiola said. “But here there is a new rule. Here keepers can go forward and not have a save disallowed.

“In one country it is one way, and another it is different. I am not in meetings but the people told the guys in Europe it is different to here. The rule is the same for everyone here.

Article continues below

“What’s confusing is why it is handball in one game and not another.

“We believe VAR is going to help because machines can make mistakes. But of course, people use the machines.”

City are currently second in the Premier League, a stunning 22 points shy of runaway league leaders .