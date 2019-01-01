Gross flattered by Liverpool links as Brighton showings spark transfer talk

The German midfielder is reported to be registering on the radar of those at Anfield, but he claims no formal approach has been made as yet

Pascal Gross is flattered to be sparking talk of interest from , but the midfielder insists no offers have been received from Anfield.

The 27-year-old Seagulls star has impressed since arriving in the Premier League during the summer of 2017.

He was snapped up for just £3 million and has been a model of consistency for a side holding its own among the English elite.

Gross saw his efforts in his debut campaign rewarded with fresh terms, with his current contract at the Amex Stadium due to run until 2022.

It remains to be seen whether that agreement will be seen out, with the likes of Liverpool said to be monitoring his progress.

Gross is aware of such talk, but claims there is no substance to the speculation as things stand.

He told Goal and Spox of the links to those at Anfield: “Of course it is an honour when such rumours arise, but I have not heard anything concrete.”

For now, Gross’s focus is locked on events at Brighton.

He is eager to be the best he can possibly be for Chris Hughton’s side, with his ultimate goal being to force his way into contention for a senior international call-up.

“Of course, the national team is a dream of mine, but I have never had contact with national coach Joachim Low,” Gross said of his ambition.

He added on his future plans and where they may take him: “It is certain that I will come back to at some point. Maybe I'll end my career in Neckarau. That's my club, after all.”

While heading home remains part of the bigger picture for Gross, he is determined to make the most of his Premier League opportunity.

He is convinced that joining Brighton was the best choice for him, with rapid progress having been made since turning out in the German second tier with Ingolstadt as recently as 2014-15.

“The change was the right move,” said Gross.

“I am playing at the highest level in the world and it is a great experience for me.

“In a foreign country, you learn to be more independent. I have to organise things that I did not even think about before. In addition, I improve my English, which can only help me in life.”

Gross has taken in 21 appearances for Brighton across all competitions this season, scoring two goals – with both of those coming against , who have become a favoured opponent.