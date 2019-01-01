'Griezmann could regret leaving Atletico Madrid' - Barcelona star Umtiti

Amid fresh speculation linking the France international with a move to Camp Nou, his fellow-countryman has attempted to calm rumours over his future

Antoine Griezmann has shown no indication of being unhappy at and wanting to reignite a move to , according to and Blaugrana defender Samuel Umtiti.

Following Diego Simeone's side's exit from the Champions League at the hands of Juventus, reports re-emerged linking the 28-year-old with a move away from the Spanish capital.

Less than a year after rejecting a move to the Catalan giants and signing a new contract until 2023 with Atletico, speculation was rife that Griezmann was unsettled at Wanda Metropolitano.

Umtiti has linked up with the forward for the start of France's qualifying campaign, which began with a comfortable 4-1 win in Moldova, with Griezmann getting on the scoresheet.

But the centre-back has sensed no signs that Griezmann is unsettled with his current club and warned him that he could live to regret leaving behind a side which is built to get the best out him.

"I know Antoine is very happy in Madrid, it's going well for him, it's a team that plays for him, and after that, in a career there are choices that we can take and that we can regret," he explained to Telefoot.

"But I know he feels good there. He could play in any club around the world because of his qualities, whether in Barcelona or elsewhere, and be happy and successful."

Umtiti himself returned to the France team for the first time since September having missed swathes of the 2018-19 campaign with a knee problem.

He was absent from the last three games of last season with the same problem but played through the pain barrier at the World Cup.

In , his partnership with Raphael Varane underpinned France's run to the final, where they overcame to lift the trophy for a second time in Moscow.

The 25-year-old now admits he took a major risk playing with the fitness issue but feels justified in his decision, despite the problems which have followed.

"Yes, I took a risk. It's every four years and you're never sure if you will play it many times," he added.

"So it was a dream that I realised. I forced it on my left knee and it has made things a bit more complicated over this season. But I do not regret that choice.

"I feel good. I'm trying to get back to the rhythm after several months of inactivity. It's pretty complicated.

"Training and matches is the only way I'm going to find the rhythm and feel good."