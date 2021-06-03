The 22-year-old has expressed his frustration at being overlooked for selection to the Black Stars

Greuther Furth midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei believes he has done enough to be part of Ghana's national team.

The 22-year-old, formerly of Stuttgart, is back in the West African nation for holiday after helping Kleeblatter secure promotion to the German Bundesliga.

He made 28 league appearances in the second tier last term, his outings involving 15 starts and one goal.

"When I was playing for Stuttgart, I wasn’t given a call-up; I was disappointed and I assumed it was because I hadn’t played a lot of games," Sarpei told Citi Sports.

"During this time, I wasn’t really disappointed for not making the national team because I had not done enough to deserve a call-up.

“This time around, I think I have done enough to earn a call-up to the Black Stars because I have worked hard all these years because of the national team, and also to get the opportunity to play for big clubs.

“For me, it is appalling the way the big men handle these things because I am not the only player who is in this situation.”

Sarpei initially left Stuttgart for Furth on loan for the second half of the 2018-19 season.

Despite making only two league appearances, Furth were convinced by the Ghanaian, opting to make the move permanent.

The club's recent promotion presents him with an opportunity to play in the German elite division again after making two appearances for Stuttgart in the 2018-19 term.

“My ambition is to play in the Bundesliga. To cut a long story short I am staying in Furth,” the midfielder said about his future.

“I am staying with my team to go and enjoy the Bundesliga.”

Sarpei joined Stuttgart from Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals in 2016.

In the 2017-16 season, he was farmed out on loan to Slovakian side Senica where he made 20 league outings, starting in 13 of the matches.

He returned to Stuttgart ahead of the following season but after making only two appearances in the first half of their Bundesliga campaign, he was sent out on loan to Furth to continue his development.