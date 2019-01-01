Greenwood out to emulate record-breaking Rooney at Man Utd & follow in Ronaldo’s footsteps

The teenage frontman has burst onto a senior stage at Old Trafford and is hoping to become as prolific as iconic strikers from England and Brazil

Mason Greenwood is setting lofty targets at 18 years of age, with the starlet looking to follow in the footsteps of Wayne Rooney and Ronaldo.

The Old Trafford academy graduate has burst onto the senior stage, with a further 13 outings added to his collection this season.

He also has three goals to his name for United, while breaking into the U21 squad and earning a new long-term contract.

Big things are expected of Greenwood in Manchester, and he has high expectations of himself.

Having idolised United’s record goalscorer Rooney growing up, and icon Ronaldo, the youngster is eager to emulate the achievements of two all-time greats.

“Wayne Rooney and the Brazilian Ronaldo have always stood out for me. I’ve always looked up to them,” Greenwood told reporters.

“Rooney is such a great goalscorer, that is what I want to be.

“He’s done most things on a football pitch and you have to have a role model.

“I’ve never seen him! I’ve seen his games obviously and watched the highlights on YouTube. Hopefully I’ll get to meet him one day.

“Ronaldo was quite a while ago — but my dad used to show me clips of him. He used to play for all those great teams.”

Greenwood also has important figures of inspiration closer to home, with United team-mate Marcus Rashford and Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer well versed in the art of goalscoring.

“I’ve got so many role models around me and Marcus is another one,” he added.

“I just want to follow in his footsteps. He’s a goalscorer, he shoots off both feet, he’s quick.

“Solskjaer was a great goalscorer at United, too. And he’s a great manager in my eyes.”

Greenwood impressed when called upon earlier this season as Anthony Martial was forced onto the sidelines through injury.

Solskjaer has shown that he is prepared to give youth a chance, with a teenage frontman among those to have earned his trust.

He may find regular minutes harder to come by now that international Martial is back to fitness and form, while Rashford has also rediscovered his spark, but United continue to compete on multiple fronts at home and abroad and that should help to keep him in contention.