Greenwood joins Rooney in Man Utd record books after scoring against Villa

The teenage striker took his Premier League tally to nine at Villa Park to help the Red Devils continue their recent hot-streak in the final third

Mason Greenwood has joined Wayne Rooney in 's record books after scoring in three consecutive appearances, with his latest strike coming against .

Greenwood has been one of the stars of the 2019-20 campaign, emerging as a key member of United's squad after being trusted to play alongside Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial up front by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 18-year-old has scored 18 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions, and he's stepped his game up another level since the resumption of English football last month.

The teenage forward scored in a 3-0 victory over on June 30, before producing arguably his best performance yet for the Red Devils in a win against Bournemouth four days later.

United ran out 5-2 winners at home to the Cherries, with Greenwood bagging a brace, which earned him praise from the Premier League's all-time record scorer Alan Shearer.

The former Newcastle striker tipped the youngster for a call up to 's senior squad, telling The Sun: “The postponement of for a year could actually be a blessing for Greenwood and I’m sure Gareth Southgate will be watching closely. I would not be surprised if he gets a call-up later this year."

Greenwood has built on that hugely impressive display by getting his name on the scoresheet again at Villa Park on Thursday.

After picking the ball up on the edge of the box, he rifled the ball past a hapless Pepe Reina in the Villa net, putting the Red Devils 2-0 up right on half-time.

Greenwood's latest effort saw him become only the second teenager to find the net in three successive outings for United, following in the footsteps of club legend Rooney, who achieved the same feat at the age of 19.

3 - Mason Greenwood is only the second teenager to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances for Manchester United (18y 282d), following on from Wayne Rooney back in February 2005 (19y 125d). Cubs. pic.twitter.com/B4ujuCRwaN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 9, 2020

His ninth Premier League goal also saw him become the highest-scoring player below the age of 19 in the club's history, one ahead of his Old Trafford colleague Rashford.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring for United against Dean Smith's side from the penalty spot, and Paul Pogba's low strike gave the visitors a three-goal advantage just before the hour mark.

The Red Devils are closing in on 17 games unbeaten and a place in the top four with only four fixtures left to play following their clash with Villa.