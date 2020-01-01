Greenwood has 'freakish' goalscoring ability, says Man Utd legend Cole

The 18-year-old netted a superb double in the 5-2 win over Bournemouth at Old Trafford, and the plaudits have flooded in for him

legend Andy Cole says Mason Greenwood has a “freakish” amount of goalscoring ability.

Already enjoying a breakthrough year before the season was suspended, the 18-year-old Greenwood has been one of the stars of the restart with two goals and two assists in his last two games.

With Paul Pogba returning from injury to play alongside Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial combining well with Greenwood, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have lifted themselves to within two points of the top four.

“The break’s done us really well,” Cole told MUTV. “I think it’s galvanised everyone.

“No doubt Ole’s had a chance to speak with everyone about getting more goals, and getting more ugly goals as well.”

As the third-highest goalscorer in Premier League history, Cole can speak with some authority on the subject of finding the net – and he is very excited about Greenwood.

“It’s good to see Mason doing so well,” he said. “It’s freakish, he can go either side and you know he’s going to produce that kind of quality.

“The two goals he got [against Bournemouth] were very, very special goals and long may it continue with the boy. He’s still learning his trade, but, every time he gets the opportunity, he shows just how good a player he is.

“He looks very level-headed as well, which is a big thing, and he’ll be a Manchester United player for many, many years to come.”

Greenwood’s double in the 5-2 win over Bournemouth at the weekend took him to 17 goals in all competitions this season.

Though he has played more games, that is the same tally reached by Wayne Rooney in his first season at Old Trafford, and Cole has been hugely impressed with his debut campaign.

“I think of all the plaudits that have been sent his way,” he added.

“I’m listening to Ole saying he’s the best finisher in the club, and, at 18 years of age, if a manager is giving you those kind of plaudits, those kind of things can weigh really heavily.

“But he’s taken everything in his stride, he’s gone out there and never let anyone down. Now the goals seem to be flying in for him, left or right foot.”