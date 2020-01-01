'Great work out there' – Brentford-slaying Iheanacho revels in Leicester City win

The Nigeria international struck the winning goal at Griffin Park as Brendan Rodgers’ men zoomed into the next round of the FA Cup

Kelechi Iheanacho labelled ’s win a "great work" after scoring the only goal in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat of .

The Foxes reached this stage following a 2-0 triumph over . And against the Bees, they needed the Nigerian’s first-half effort to progress into the fifth round.

It was an eventful evening for man-of the-match Iheanacho who also extended his FA Cup record at Griffin Park.

9 - Kelechi Iheanacho has scored nine goals in his nine FA Cup starts (5 goals for Leicester & 4 for ). Magician. #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/qvPrPArnjP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 25, 2020

The ex-Manchester City forward who now shifts attention to Tuesday’s English League Cup semi-final against revelled in Leicester’s victory.

With 43 per cent of the vote, @67Kelechi is your @eToro Man of the Match from #BreLei! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/9w4WOgxvNv — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 25, 2020

“Great work out there, on to the next round. Thanks to our fan for their support,” Iheanacho tweeted.

Great work out there, on to the next round. Thanks to our fan for there support pic.twitter.com/I1pvLrX4VV — Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) January 25, 2020

The 23-year-old endured a sweltering start to the season at King Power Stadium as he was frozen out of Brendan Rodgers’ squad.

Article continues below

However, a change in fortune saw the former U17 World Cup star return to playing ways – and he has scored seven goals across all competitions to show for that.

After the game against the Villans, the former English champions host Frank Lampard’s in a crunch Premier League fixture on February 1.

City are third in the English top-flight log with 48 points from 24 outings.