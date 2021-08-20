Goretzka agrees new Bayern Munich contract to end Man Utd transfer talk

The Germany international midfielder, who had seen a summer move mooted, is committing his long-term future to Bundesliga giants

Leon Goretzka has agreed a new contract with Bayern Munich, Goal and Spox can confirm, with the Germany international set to bring unwelcome exit talk at the Allianz Arena to a close.

With questions being asked of the Germany international's future, as his current deal is due to expire in 2022, speculation had suggested that Premier League giants Manchester United were among his many suitors.

Fresh terms have, however, been thrashed out in Bavaria and the highly-rated 26-year-old midfielder will not be going anywhere any time soon.

How long is Goretzka's new contract?

It is understood that Bayern have everything in place for Goretzka to sign his new deal.

A few minor details still need to be ironed out, but pen will be put to paper to shortly.

A long-term agreement is on the table, worth between 12 and 15 million euros (£10m/$14m-£13m/$18m) a year, with it expected that Goretzka's services will be retained through to the summer of 2026.

What had been said?

Bayern have always been confident when it comes to talks with Goretzka.

They were, however, keen to point out that they would not be held to ransom by any of those entering into contract discussions.

Club president Herbert Hainer said when asked about Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich, who is also seeing fresh terms mooted: "They will certainly not be kept at any cost.

"The players know what they have at Bayern, they are paid very well here too, everyone gets their salary. And they can win titles with us now, and also in the future."

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann said when he was quizzed on Goretzka: "Of course I have talked to him about my plans for him. I’ve told him I’d be happy if he extended and I'm also confident.

"There are several topics involved when it comes to discussing a contract extension.

"I’ll continue to focus on the sports side of things and show him he can be one of the most dangerous midfielders in Europe. He has potential to get even better."

