Algerian right winger Riyad Mahrez, Manchester city player, was voted as the best player in the world in his position, beating out strong opponents such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah, becoming the 10th player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 22 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.





Mahrez won by a big margin scoring more than 19500 votes (58% of the votes) his nearest competitor, Moe Salah got +8300 votes (25% of total votes) while Kylian Mappe came third with a total of 2822 votes (8%) and the best player in the world for 2021 Lionel Messi came fourth with 2767 votes and 8% of total votes, Chiesa got 241 votes with 1% of total votes.