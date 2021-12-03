Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 22 | Kroos is the best central midfielder in the world

German central midfielder Toni Kroos was voted as the best player in the world in his position, beating out strong opponents becoming the seventh player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 22 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.

The race was extremely close between Kroos, who won by (43%) with a total of 8239, and Barcelona player Frankie de Jong, who came second with 42% of the votes with a total of 8034 of the total votes.

In third place came Luka Modric with 8% (1535 of the total votes), followed by Paul Pogba with 4% with 838 votes, and in fifth place we have Jorgino with 3% (581 votes).