Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 22 | Kimmich is the best defensive midfielder in the world!
goal
German defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich was voted as the best player in the world in his position, beating out strong opponents becoming the sixth player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 22 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.
Kimmich led the table with 58% (+6712), Ngolo Kante came second with 30% (+3520).
Editors' Picks
- Klopp AFCON row is a genuine misunderstanding - Liverpool boss knows what tournament means to Salah, Mane & Co.
- Ronaldo gone, De Ligt in doubt and Allegri under fire: Are 'shameless' Juventus facing a Barcelona-like fall from grace?
- Willock's Arsenal return: Why the Gunners were right to cash in on £25m midfielder
- Champions League 2021-22 Power Rankings: Barcelona, Juventus & Atletico Madrid tumble as Chelsea bare their teeth
In third place we have Casimero with 9% of votes and 2% for Ndidi and Rodri.