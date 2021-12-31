Cristiano Ronaldo was voted as the best player in the world in his position, beating out his strongest oponents Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema, becoming the last player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 22 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.

CR7 led the table with 53% of the votes (7300) beating out the rest of the competition. Lewandowski was the closest with 32% of the votes followed by Benzema, Haaland and Mbappe with 4300, 1331 and 361 votes respectively.