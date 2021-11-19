Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 22 |Davies is the best left back in the world!
Bayern Munich defender Alfonso Davis crowned his last season and was voted the best left back in the world, in a vote launched by GOAL in partnership with FIFA 22.
Alfonso won big and received 53% of the total votes (+5468), while Teo Hernandez came second with 27% of the vote (+2765).
In third place, Jordi Alba, who receives 8% of the total votes, comes in partnership with Andrew Robertson with 218 and 771 votes, and in fifth place comes Lu Shaw with 446 votes.