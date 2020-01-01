Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 21 | Cristiano Ronaldo is the best striker in the world
Cristiano Ronaldo was voted as the best player in the world in his position, beating out his strongest oponents Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema, becoming the last player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 21 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.
CR7 led the table with 39% of the votes (10000) beating out the rest of the competition. Lewandowski was the closest with 25% of the votes followed by Benzema, Haaland and Mbappe with 3200, 2934 and 2920 votes respectively.