Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 20 | Ter Stegen is the "Number one" for the fans!
Goal's readers are impressed by the German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen as he was voted as the "best GK in the world" beating out top opponents to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 20 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.
Stegen led the table with 48% of the votes (2500+) beating out Alisson Becker who got 30% of the votes. They were followed by Atletico Madrid's shot stopper Jan Oblak who collected 625 votes while David De Gea came fourth and Ederon fifth.
Stay tuned to this space as we ask for your help to identify the best righ-back tomorrow.