Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 20 | Robert Lewandowski is the best striker in the world
Comments()
Robert Lewandowski was voted as the best player in the world in his position, beating out his strongest oponents Kylian Mbappé and Luis Suarez, becoming the last player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 20 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.
Lewandowski led the table with 51% of the votes (2750) beating out the rest of the competition. Mbappé was the closest with 28% of the votes followed by Suarez, Aguero and Griezmann with 550, 338 and 279 votes respectively.