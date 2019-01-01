Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 20 | Koulibaly is the best left center back in the world!
Comments()
Senegalese centerback Kalidou Koulibaly was voted as one of the two "best center-backs in the world" beating out Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini and becoming the fourth player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 20 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.
Napoli's defender led the table with 45% of the votes (1650) beating out the only close competitior Giorgio Chiellini who ended up with 29% of the votes (1050) followed by Aymeric Laporte, Samuel Umtiti and Jan Vertonghen ending up with 472, 414 and 70 votes respectively.
Stay tuned to this space as we ask for your help to identify the best left back soon.