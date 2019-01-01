Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 20 | Hakim Ziyech is the best attacking midfielder in the world!
Comments()
The Moroccan attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech was voted as the best player in the world in his position, beating out strong opponents and becoming the next player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 20 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.
De Bruyne led the table with 67% of the votes (8950) beating out the rest of the competition. Kevin De Bruyne was second with 25% of the votes (3400) followed by Dybala, Eriksen and Silva with 722, 158 and 139 votes respectively.
Stay tuned to this space as we ask for your help to identify the best players in their respective positions globally.